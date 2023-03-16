STP 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.85 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. STP has a total market capitalization of $88.71 million and approximately $15.85 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STP has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00029194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00032279 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022027 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00213615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,339.49 or 1.00074074 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.05028955 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $36,414,509.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.