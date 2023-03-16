Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Shares Down 1.9%

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. 152,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 476% from the average session volume of 26,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Strategic Metals Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$28.29 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27.

About Strategic Metals

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

