Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $78.58 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $78.58 million and $11.13 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,663.28 or 0.06682047 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00063397 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00023767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00050608 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000836 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,113,667 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.