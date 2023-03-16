Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Short Interest Down 10.6% in February

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the February 13th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 47,583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.57. 260,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,268. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.13. Stride has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

