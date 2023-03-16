Strong (STRONG) Trading 21.3% Lower This Week

Strong (STRONG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Strong has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $190,083.19 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strong has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One Strong token can currently be bought for about $9.96 or 0.00040013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00405536 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,808.60 or 0.27411559 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

