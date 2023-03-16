Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $939.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 725,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 95,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

