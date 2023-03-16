Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $939.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.
