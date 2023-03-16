Summit Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 979,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,656,000 after purchasing an additional 176,554 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,198,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period.

BATS GOVT traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,007,547 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

