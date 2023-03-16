Summit Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPAY. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 819.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IPAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.93. 8,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,154. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.00.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.