Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RWR stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.83. 38,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,191. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $122.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.53.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

