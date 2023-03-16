Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $648,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.49. 1,748,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,574. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.49. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $284.42.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.401 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

