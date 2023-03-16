Summit Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,010,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,582,305. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

