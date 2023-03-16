Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 4.3%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 1,539,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,408,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOVA shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.
Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
