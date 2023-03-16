Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 4.3%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 1,539,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,408,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOVA shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 5.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

