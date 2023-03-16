SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on SunPower to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.
SunPower Trading Down 6.0 %
SPWR stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. 7,062,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,245. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.
