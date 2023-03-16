SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on SunPower to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

SPWR stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. 7,062,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,245. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 721.3% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 72.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

