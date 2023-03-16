Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.00 million-$595.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.45 million.

Shares of SGC stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $160.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,705,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

