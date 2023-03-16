Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CEO Jason Eric Evans Sells 10,300 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $310,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,540.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Eric Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jason Eric Evans sold 99 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $2,979.90.

On Monday, February 27th, Jason Eric Evans sold 20,042 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $672,008.26.

On Monday, February 13th, Jason Eric Evans sold 5,884 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $199,467.60.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

SGRY opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $851,000.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.