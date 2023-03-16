Sycomore Asset Management Acquires Shares of 86,665 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,395,000. Ferrari accounts for about 5.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ferrari by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Price Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $256.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $274.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RACE. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.06.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

