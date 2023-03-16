Sycomore Asset Management Buys 52 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 286.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4,220.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.46.

NYSE:EL opened at $236.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.41 and its 200 day moving average is $239.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $289.59. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.