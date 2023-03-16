Sycomore Asset Management Has $121,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in United Rentals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Performance

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $393.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $430.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.11.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

