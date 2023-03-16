Sycomore Asset Management Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Sycomore Asset Management lessened its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

