Sycomore Asset Management Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 761,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Alight accounts for 1.7% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Alight were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALIT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alight by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Alight by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Alight

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALIT shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alight in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alight

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.