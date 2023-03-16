Sycomore Asset Management Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

