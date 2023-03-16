Sycomore Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,303,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,492,000 after acquiring an additional 406,431 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

