Sycomore Asset Management Purchases 11,390 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $344,837.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 6,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $146,799.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,378.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $344,837.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,558,824 shares of company stock worth $595,709,863. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

SHLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.