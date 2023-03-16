Sycomore Asset Management Trims Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Sycomore Asset Management lessened its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,423,000 after purchasing an additional 918,910 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,908,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,844,000 after buying an additional 699,193 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after buying an additional 7,478,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,108,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,570,000 after buying an additional 38,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,534,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,732,000 after buying an additional 53,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.51.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNH Industrial stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

