Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) VP Sells $119,507.55 in Stock

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) VP Kevin W. Ferguson sold 2,407 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $119,507.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $275,309.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $57.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 98.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is 37.45%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,879,000 after buying an additional 235,187 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at $69,597,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after buying an additional 217,597 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 1,131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,059,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,915,000 after buying an additional 973,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 1,015.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 772,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after buying an additional 703,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

