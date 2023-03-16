Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $15,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock remained flat at $89.86 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,592,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,858,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.12. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

