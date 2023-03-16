Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEMGet Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 1.21% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $29,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM stock remained flat at $50.27 during midday trading on Thursday. 35,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,414. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.