Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 1.21% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $29,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

AVEM stock remained flat at $50.27 during midday trading on Thursday. 35,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,414. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

