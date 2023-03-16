Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 130,320 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 901,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,320 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $41,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 256.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.01. 3,088,120 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

