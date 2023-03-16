Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 3,637 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE CPB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.28. 355,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,141. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPB. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Stories

