Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,523 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,248. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

