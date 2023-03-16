Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.98. The stock had a trading volume of 370,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,788. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

