Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 283.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,924 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

