Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after buying an additional 878,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nucor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,214,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,840,000 after acquiring an additional 212,404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 34.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $3.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.95. 606,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,242. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.02.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

