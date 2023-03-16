Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 6,247 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,032,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,772 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,404,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,208,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,056,000 after acquiring an additional 212,088 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,303,000 after buying an additional 91,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 555,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,981,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.48. 77,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,675. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.34 and its 200 day moving average is $103.84. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.45 and a one year high of $105.50.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

