Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,761 shares of company stock worth $8,995,280. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.66. 220,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,766. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $234.89 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Loop Capital dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

