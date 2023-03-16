Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 382 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $154.75. The stock had a trading volume of 108,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,157. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.43 and a 200-day moving average of $170.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.