Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Shares Up 0.6%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.74 and last traded at $37.74. 25 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.
Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
