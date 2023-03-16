Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after buying an additional 709,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,812,000 after buying an additional 448,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,587,000 after buying an additional 608,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after buying an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,288,000 after buying an additional 323,794 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

