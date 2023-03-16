Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Lowered by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 660.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,800 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Sysco by 27.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 95.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,165,000 after acquiring an additional 803,346 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Sysco Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SYY stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 350,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,957. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

