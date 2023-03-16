Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.34

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 584870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.
Separately, Bank of America raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 87,266 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 46,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
