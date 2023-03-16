Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.34

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 584870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 87,266 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 46,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.