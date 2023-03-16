TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

TAL Education Group Trading Up 1.9 %

TAL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,507,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,899. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. On average, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

