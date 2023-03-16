TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
TAL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,507,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,899. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $10.45.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. On average, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
