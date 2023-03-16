Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.70. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

