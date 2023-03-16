Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 144.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Target were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 118,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Target by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Up 0.9 %

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $160.50. 509,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,382. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average of $160.70. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.