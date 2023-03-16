TD Cowen Lowers MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) to Market Perform

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

Shares of MYTE opened at $6.33 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $537.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Natixis acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.