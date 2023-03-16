TD Cowen Upgrades Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to “Outperform”

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $180.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities cut Moderna from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Shares of MRNA traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.41. 1,046,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,199. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.33. Moderna has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,277,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,313,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,337 shares of company stock valued at $88,716,632. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,122,000 after acquiring an additional 177,047 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Moderna by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,280,000 after acquiring an additional 76,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Moderna by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

