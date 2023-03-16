TD Securities Boosts Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$27.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WTSHF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.51. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.2212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5.53%.

(Get Rating)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage and loading terminal services. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.