TD Securities Boosts Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$27.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday.
Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of WTSHF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.51. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $29.14.
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile
Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage and loading terminal services. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
