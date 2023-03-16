Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$75.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Teck Resources stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,795. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $46.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teck Resources (TECK)
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.