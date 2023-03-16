Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$75.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Teck Resources stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,795. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $46.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,156 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,986,000 after acquiring an additional 253,832 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 594.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $291,283,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,418,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after acquiring an additional 343,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

