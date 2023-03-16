Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.77

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and traded as high as $58.50. Teck Resources shares last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

