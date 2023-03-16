Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Trading Down 5.6%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) shares fell 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.86. 874,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,432,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -130.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -899.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

