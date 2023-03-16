Terra (LUNA) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. Terra has a market capitalization of $319.25 million and $40.89 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00005483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00010661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003658 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000045 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 234,752,844 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

